Norway: Expelled Russian diplomats sought to recruit sources, buy advanced technology
The 15 Russian diplomats expelled by Norway this week had sought to recruit sources, conduct so-called signal intelligence and to buy advanced technology, the Norwegian security police said on Friday.
Norway’s decision marks its largest ever expulsion of Russian diplomats and is the latest in a series such moves by Western nations since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia on Thursday said it would respond to the expulsions.
The NATO country shares a border with Russia in the Arctic. It has stepped up security since the start of the Ukraine war, especially around its oil and gas installations, as it is now Europe’s top gas supplier following a drop in Russian flows.
