South Korea says North needs more time to master solid-fuel ICBM technology

South Korea’s defense ministry said on Friday that North Korea needed more time and effort to master its solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology.

North Korea said on Friday it had tested a new solid-fuel ICBM, the Hwasong-18, to “radically promote” the country’s nuclear counterattack capability.

Leader Kim Jong Un guided the test, and warned it would make enemies “experience a clearer security crisis, and constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts”.

North Korea has criticized recent US-South Korean joint military exercises as escalating tensions, and has stepped up weapons tests in recent months.

