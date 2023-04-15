Blinken: Russia must provide consular access for detained WSJ reporter Gershkovich

US consular officers have not been granted access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, adding that Moscow should provide access “now”.

Gershkovich, the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, and the Journal have denied he was involved in espionage.

