Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in an undated handout image taken in an unknown location. The Wall Street Journal/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in an undated handout image taken in an unknown location. (Reuters)

Blinken: Russia must provide consular access for detained WSJ reporter Gershkovich

Reuters
US consular officers have not been granted access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, adding that Moscow should provide access “now”.

Gershkovich, the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, and the Journal have denied he was involved in espionage.

Read more:

Kremlin denies reports that Russian President Putin approved arrest of US journalist

