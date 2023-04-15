Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
القوات المصرية من الفيديو الذي نشرته قوات الدعم السريع
Egyptian forces from the video released by the Rapid Support Forces.

Egypt coordinating with Sudanese authorities on safety of Egyptian forces: Statement

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Egypt’s military is closely following the situation in Sudan and is coordinating with the relevant Sudanese authorities to guarantee the safety of Egyptian forces, army spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez said on Saturday.

His statement came as Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shared a video that they said showed Egyptian troops who had “surrendered” to them in Merowe, northern Sudan, in the wake of clashes between the group and the Sudanese army.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s paramilitary shares video they claim shows ‘surrendered’ Egyptian troops

Sudan’s RSF say it seized presidential palace, Khartoum airport in apparent coup bid

Saudi Arabia’s airline Saudia suspends all flights to and from Sudan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size