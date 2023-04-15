France promulgates controversial pension reform into law

French President Emmanuel Macron has promulgated his pension reform into law, including raising the retirement age to 64, according to a text published in the country’s Official Journal early Saturday.
The publication of the law in the official journal -- France’s gazette of record in which the appearance of legislation means it has been enacted into law -- comes after the country’s constitutional court approved Macron’s plan on Friday.
