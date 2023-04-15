Theme
Protesters hold French national flag as they walk past a fire during a demonstration as part of the tenth day of nationwide strikes and protests against French government's pension reform in Paris, France, March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
France promulgates controversial pension reform into law

AFP, Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron has promulgated his pension reform into law, including raising the retirement age to 64, according to a text published in the country’s Official Journal early Saturday.

The publication of the law in the official journal -- France’s gazette of record in which the appearance of legislation means it has been enacted into law -- comes after the country’s constitutional court approved Macron’s plan on Friday.

