France promulgates controversial pension reform into law

French President Emmanuel Macron has promulgated his pension reform into law, including raising the retirement age to 64, according to a text published in the country’s Official Journal early Saturday.

The publication of the law in the official journal -- France’s gazette of record in which the appearance of legislation means it has been enacted into law -- comes after the country’s constitutional court approved Macron’s plan on Friday.

