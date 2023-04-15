Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (Reuters)

Montana lawmakers vote to ban TikTok in US state

AFP, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Lawmakers from the western US state of Montana voted Friday to impose a total ban on TikTok setting up a legal fight over accusations that the popular app is a tool of the Chinese Communist Party.

The proposed law, the first by a US state, was passed by 54 votes for and 43 against and will serve as a legal test for a national ban of the Chinese-owned platform, something that lawmakers in Washington are increasingly calling for.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Australia to ban TikTok on govt devices over security concerns

UK watchdog fines TikTok $16 mln for breaching data protection law

Republican US Senator Rand Paul blocks bid to ban China-owned TikTok

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size