Montana lawmakers vote to ban TikTok in US state

Lawmakers from the western US state of Montana voted Friday to impose a total ban on TikTok setting up a legal fight over accusations that the popular app is a tool of the Chinese Communist Party.

The proposed law, the first by a US state, was passed by 54 votes for and 43 against and will serve as a legal test for a national ban of the Chinese-owned platform, something that lawmakers in Washington are increasingly calling for.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Australia to ban TikTok on govt devices over security concerns

UK watchdog fines TikTok $16 mln for breaching data protection law

Republican US Senator Rand Paul blocks bid to ban China-owned TikTok