Russia says Wagner mercenaries captured two more areas in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
Fighters of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group have captured two more areas of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Russian news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying on Saturday.
Reuters could not independently confirm the report.
Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from some territory in Bakhmut as Russia mounts a renewed assault there with intense artillery fire over the past two days, Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday.
