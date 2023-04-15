Theme
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum, Sudan, on April 15, 2023. (Reuters)


UK foreign minister calls for restraint in Sudan

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Saturday called on the Sudanese leadership to restrain their troops and deescalate after paramilitaries clashed with the army in an apparent coup attempt.

“The ongoing violence across Sudan must stop immediately,” Cleverly said on Twitter. “The UK calls on the Sudanese leadership to do all they can to restrain their troops and deescalate to prevent further bloodshed.

“Military action will not resolve this situation.”

