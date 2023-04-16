Brazil, UAE seal climate, biofuels deals as leaders meet

Brazil and the United Arab Emirates announced a series of deals on combating climate change and advancing biofuels on Saturday as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva paid an official visit.
“It was a highly fruitful visit,” Lula said in brief comments to Brazil’s TV Globo after meeting UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on his way home from a trip to China.
The countries said in a joint statement the leaders had discussed a range of subjects including trade, technology, defense, aviation, and food security.
They also announced a series of deals, including one for the UAE-controlled Mataripe refinery in northeastern Brazil to invest up to $2.5 billion in a biodiesel project in the region, and another on cooperating against climate change.
The UAE is due to host the COP28 UN climate talks later this year, and Brazil is a candidate to host the 2025 edition.
The countries said they had agreed to work together to “encour-age ambitious climate action” from the rest of the world.
