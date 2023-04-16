Theme
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R) and HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil (L), stand for a photograph during an official visit reception, at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, UAE, on April 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R) and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil (L), stand for a photograph during an official visit reception, at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, UAE, on April 15, 2023. (Reuters).

Brazil, UAE seal climate, biofuels deals as leaders meet

AFP, Abu Dhabi
Published: Updated:
Brazil and the United Arab Emirates announced a series of deals on combating climate change and advancing biofuels on Saturday as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva paid an official visit.

“It was a highly fruitful visit,” Lula said in brief comments to Brazil’s TV Globo after meeting UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on his way home from a trip to China.

The countries said in a joint statement the leaders had discussed a range of subjects including trade, technology, defense, aviation, and food security.

They also announced a series of deals, including one for the UAE-controlled Mataripe refinery in northeastern Brazil to invest up to $2.5 billion in a biodiesel project in the region, and another on cooperating against climate change.

The UAE is due to host the COP28 UN climate talks later this year, and Brazil is a candidate to host the 2025 edition.

The countries said they had agreed to work together to “encour-age ambitious climate action” from the rest of the world.

