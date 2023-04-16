Graham calls for people to be ‘fired’ over US intelligence leak

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham questioned why a low-ranking Massachusetts Air National Guardsmen accused of leaking secret intelligence had access to the information and demanded people lose their jobs over the security failure.

“I am stunned that somebody at that level could have so much access, Graham said on ABC’s “This Week on Sunday. “Some people need to be fired over this.

Advertisement

The US charged 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, who holds a rank equivalent to an army private first class, with a massive disclosure of government secrets, an embarrassment that prompted President Joe Biden to clamp down on the spread of classified material.

Graham, a retired colonel who served in the Air Force Reserve and has been a hawkish voice within the Republican party, said the intelligence leak was a “major failure and criticized conservative figures such as Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News host Tucker Carlson who have praised Teixeira as an anti-war conservative.

“There is no justification for this, he said. “And for any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger.

Representative Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican said the investigation also should include an examination of military personnel supervising Teixeira and facilities where he worked.

“The other question is the leadership on the ground, Mace said. “It’s clear that no one was watching as Teixeira copied classified documents and took them home, she said on “Fox News Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Leak of classified information was deliberate, criminal act: Pentagon

US arrests National Guard Jack Teixeira, 21, for classified defense information leak

US Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking intel to be arrested