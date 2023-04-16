Theme
Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city. (AFP)
Sudan clashes kill 25, wound 183: Sudanese Doctors’ Union

Reuters
At least 25 people were killed, and 183 others injured in ongoing clashes across Sudan, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union told Reuters on Saturday.

The group was unable to determine if all the casualties were civilians.

Two people were killed at Khartoum airport, four in neighboring Omdurman, eight in the city of Nyala, six in the city of El Obeid and five in El Fasher, the source added.

