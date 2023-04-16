Sudan clashes kill 25, wound 183: Sudanese Doctors’ Union

At least 25 people were killed, and 183 others injured in ongoing clashes across Sudan, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union told Reuters on Saturday.

The group was unable to determine if all the casualties were civilians.

Advertisement

Two people were killed at Khartoum airport, four in neighboring Omdurman, eight in the city of Nyala, six in the city of El Obeid and five in El Fasher, the source added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudanese air force asks citizens to stay indoors, to conduct full aerial survey

Sudan’s army warns of RSF mobilization, redeployment in Khartoum and other cities

UN rights chief voices alarm on tensions in Sudan