Sudanese air force asks citizens to stay indoors, to conduct full aerial survey

Sudanese air force called on citizens on Saturday to stay indoors as they conduct a full aerial survey of areas of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) activity, a statement on the armed forces Facebook page said.

One eyewitness told Reuters late on Saturday they could hear sounds of explosions in the vicinity of the airport in central Khartoum.

Violence erupted between Sudan’s main paramilitary group and the armed forces on Saturday in an apparent struggle for control against the backdrop of the country’s halting moves toward elections after a military coup.

