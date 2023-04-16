UN chief tells Sudan’s warring forces to end violence

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Saturday for an immediate end to violence in Sudan, his spokesperson said on Twitter.

Clashes between the military and the country’s paramilitary force killed at least 25 people.

Guterres spoke with leaders of Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Egypt’s president and the chair of the African Union Commission, the spokesperson said.

