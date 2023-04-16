Theme
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and to consider the adoption of a resolution on Ukraine, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
UN chief tells Sudan’s warring forces to end violence

Reuters, Geneva
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Saturday for an immediate end to violence in Sudan, his spokesperson said on Twitter.

Clashes between the military and the country’s paramilitary force killed at least 25 people.

Guterres spoke with leaders of Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Egypt’s president and the chair of the African Union Commission, the spokesperson said.

