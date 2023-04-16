Wagner fighters capture two more blocks in Bakhmut: Russia

Russia’s defense ministry on Sunday said that Wagner mercenary units captured two more city blocks in the northwest and southeastern parts of Ukraine’s Bakhmut.

Reuters could not independently verify Russia’s claim.

Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday that Ukrainian troops had been forced to withdraw from some territory in the city in the face of a renewed Russian assault.

