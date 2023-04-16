Theme
A Ukrainian infantryman of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade “Otaman Kost Khordienko” sits in a trench in east Ukraine, on April 13, 2023. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Wagner fighters capture two more blocks in Bakhmut: Russia

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry on Sunday said that Wagner mercenary units captured two more city blocks in the northwest and southeastern parts of Ukraine’s Bakhmut.

Reuters could not independently verify Russia’s claim.

Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday that Ukrainian troops had been forced to withdraw from some territory in the city in the face of a renewed Russian assault.

