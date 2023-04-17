Biden administration to advance small F-16 equipment sale to Turkey: Report

US President Joe Biden’s administration is set to move ahead with the sale of a small modernization package for Turkey’s existing F-16 aircraft, after leaders of US congressional committees gave informal approval for the sale, sources familiar with the matter said.

The US State Department could send the notification for the formal sale, which includes radars and avionics, as early as Monday, the sources said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US lawmaker objects to potential F-16 sale to Turkey