Solo Turk, the aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force, fly their F-16 Fighters over Istanbul’s new airport on September 20, 2018 in Istanbul. (AFP)
Biden administration to advance small F-16 equipment sale to Turkey: Report

Reuters, Washington
US President Joe Biden’s administration is set to move ahead with the sale of a small modernization package for Turkey’s existing F-16 aircraft, after leaders of US congressional committees gave informal approval for the sale, sources familiar with the matter said.

The US State Department could send the notification for the formal sale, which includes radars and avionics, as early as Monday, the sources said.

