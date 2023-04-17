China slams US sanctions on firms, individuals allegedly involved in fentanyl trade
China condemns US sanctions on Chinese firms and individuals over their alleged involvement in fentanyl trade, and has lodged representations with Washington, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
“China, in the spirit of humanitarianism, has been trying to help the US as best it can,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Wang said repeated moves by the United States to impose sanctions “seriously undermines” bilateral cooperation in drug control.
Washington on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities based in China and four Chinese nationals, accusing them of supplying precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl intended for the United States.
Read more:
US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies in action over fentanyl
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, deadliest year in country’s history
Mexico announces its biggest seizure of pure fentanyl
-
Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs through a drone into Roumieh prisonLebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Thursday that it thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics to the country’s notorious Roumieh prison ... Middle East
-
Philippine police seize large stash of drugs in tea bagsPhilippine police seized more than 500 kilograms (more than half a ton) of suspected methamphetamine concealed in tea bags Wednesday and arrested a ... World News
-
Philippines’ Marcos to shut out ICC after losing drugs war appealPhilippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said he would cut off contact with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it rejected an ... World News