Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Packets of fentanyl mostly in powder form and methamphetamine, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized from a truck crossing into Arizona from Mexico, is on display during a news conference at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, U.S., January 31, 2019. Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Packets of fentanyl mostly in powder form and methamphetamine, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized from a truck crossing into Arizona from Mexico, is on display during a news conference at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, US, January 31, 2019. (Reuters)

China slams US sanctions on firms, individuals allegedly involved in fentanyl trade

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China condemns US sanctions on Chinese firms and individuals over their alleged involvement in fentanyl trade, and has lodged representations with Washington, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

“China, in the spirit of humanitarianism, has been trying to help the US as best it can,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wang said repeated moves by the United States to impose sanctions “seriously undermines” bilateral cooperation in drug control.

Washington on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities based in China and four Chinese nationals, accusing them of supplying precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl intended for the United States.

Read more:

US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies in action over fentanyl

US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, deadliest year in country’s history

Mexico announces its biggest seizure of pure fentanyl

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size