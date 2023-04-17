Theme
Italy police find 2 tonnes of cocaine valued at $440 mln floating in Sicily sea

Reuters, Rome
Almost 2 tonnes of cocaine with a market value of more than 400 million euros ($440 million) were found floating at sea off eastern Sicily, Italy’s tax and customs police said on Monday.

The Guardia di Finanza called it a “record” seizure.

The drugs were stored in about 70 waterproof packages, carefully sealed, held together by fishermen’s nets and equippedwith a luminous signalling device, the police said in a statement.

The “peculiar packaging methods and the presence of a luminous device to allow tracking” suggest the haul was dumped
at sea by a cargo ship in order for it to be recovered later, the statement added.

