Putin, Russian Defense Minister, discuss Pacific Fleet drills
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday reported to President Vladimir Putin about drills conducted by the Pacific Fleet.
In footage broadcast on state television, Shoigu was shown saying that the drills included “imitation strikes on enemy navy groups” in the Pacific.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Putin responded by saying that snap checks had shown the Pacific Fleet, which is based in Far Eastern Russia, was at a high level of readiness, and that Russia’s priority was Ukraine.
The drills are occurring while Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is visiting Moscow. On Sunday, he held a meeting with Putin.
Read more:
The Kremlin refuses to comment on sentence handed to critic Vladimir Kara-Murza
India and Russia discuss free trade agreement
China’s defense minister to visit Russia from April 16 to 19
-
UK condemns jailing of Putin critic, summons Russian ambassadorThe British government on Monday summoned the Russian ambassador to make clear its condemnation of what it described as the “politically motivated” ... World News
-
India could buy Russian crude past price cap if OPEC+ cuts boost costsIndia will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap imposed by the G7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest ... Economy
-
Russia says Wagner mercenaries captured two more areas in Ukraine’s BakhmutFighters of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group have captured two more areas of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Russian news agencies quoted the defense ... World News