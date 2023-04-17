Theme
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits headquarters of East military group of Russian troops involved in Ukraine, at unidentified location in an image released January 17, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters)
Putin, Russian Defense Minister, discuss Pacific Fleet drills

Reuters, Moscow
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday reported to President Vladimir Putin about drills conducted by the Pacific Fleet.

In footage broadcast on state television, Shoigu was shown saying that the drills included “imitation strikes on enemy navy groups” in the Pacific.

Putin responded by saying that snap checks had shown the Pacific Fleet, which is based in Far Eastern Russia, was at a high level of readiness, and that Russia’s priority was Ukraine.

The drills are occurring while Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is visiting Moscow. On Sunday, he held a meeting with Putin.

