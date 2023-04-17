Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, accused of treason and of discrediting the Russian army, stands inside an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, April 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, accused of treason and of discrediting the Russian army, stands inside an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, April 17, 2023. (Reuters)

The Kremlin refuses to comment on sentence handed to critic Vladimir Kara-Murza

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin declined to comment on a 25-year prison sentence handed on Monday to long-time Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza on charges of treason and discrediting Russia’s armed forces.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sentence - the longest for an opponent of President Vladimir Putin among a number of high-profile cases since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine last year - triggered condemnation from Western governments.

Asked by reporters on Monday to comment on the sentence, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin never commented on court decisions.

Read more:

UK condemns jailing of Putin critic, summons Russian ambassador

Russian prosecutors request 25 years for politician accused of treason

Who is Alexei Navalny and what does he say of Russia, Putin and death?

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size