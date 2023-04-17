The Kremlin refuses to comment on sentence handed to critic Vladimir Kara-Murza
The Kremlin declined to comment on a 25-year prison sentence handed on Monday to long-time Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza on charges of treason and discrediting Russia’s armed forces.
The sentence - the longest for an opponent of President Vladimir Putin among a number of high-profile cases since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine last year - triggered condemnation from Western governments.
Asked by reporters on Monday to comment on the sentence, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin never commented on court decisions.
