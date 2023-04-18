Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a candle during an Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Savior cathedral in Moscow early on April 16, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a candle during an Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Savior cathedral in Moscow early on April 16, 2023. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Putin visits military headquarters in Ukraine’s Kherson, Luhansk region

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited military headquarters in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions which are partly held by Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin attended a military command meeting in the Kherson region to hear reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the “Dnieper” army group and other senior officers on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, both of which Moscow has proclaimed part of Russia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian troops retreated from Kherson, the regional capital, last November, and have been reinforcing their positions on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Putin has also visited national guard headquarters in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, another part of Ukraine which Moscow annexed last year.

The Kremlin did not say when Putin attended the meetings.

Read more:

Russia says repels Ukrainian incursion attempt

US envoy to Russia pays first visit to WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison

Putin, Russian Defense Minister, discuss Pacific Fleet drills

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size