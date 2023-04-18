Russia’s Putin visits military headquarters in Ukraine’s Kherson, Luhansk region
Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited military headquarters in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions which are partly held by Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Putin attended a military command meeting in the Kherson region to hear reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the “Dnieper” army group and other senior officers on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, both of which Moscow has proclaimed part of Russia.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russian troops retreated from Kherson, the regional capital, last November, and have been reinforcing their positions on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Putin has also visited national guard headquarters in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, another part of Ukraine which Moscow annexed last year.
The Kremlin did not say when Putin attended the meetings.
Read more:
Russia says repels Ukrainian incursion attempt
US envoy to Russia pays first visit to WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison
Putin, Russian Defense Minister, discuss Pacific Fleet drills
-
UK condemns jailing of Putin critic, summons Russian ambassadorThe British government on Monday summoned the Russian ambassador to make clear its condemnation of what it described as the “politically motivated” ... World News
-
Russia's Putin meets Chinese defense minister in MoscowRussian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday, Tass news agency cited Kremlin ... World News
-
Russia’s Putin applauds ‘strengthening’ role of church amid conflictRussian President Vladimir Putin marked Orthodox Easter Sunday by applauding the “strengthening” role of the church for society and youth, while the ... World News