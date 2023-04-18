Theme
Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on April 16, 2023. (AFP)
US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan: Blinken

AFP, Karuizawa, Japan
Published: Updated:
A US diplomatic convoy was fired upon in Sudan, but those inside were unharmed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

“I can confirm that yesterday we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on. All of our people are safe and unharmed. But this action was reckless, it was irresponsible and of course unsafe,” he told reporters in Japan after G7 talks.

