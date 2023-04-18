US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan: Blinken

A US diplomatic convoy was fired upon in Sudan, but those inside were unharmed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.
“I can confirm that yesterday we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on. All of our people are safe and unharmed. But this action was reckless, it was irresponsible and of course unsafe,” he told reporters in Japan after G7 talks.
