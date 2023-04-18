Theme
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference at Karuizawa Prince Hotel West in Karuizawa, Nagano prefecture, Japan, on April 18, 2023. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference at Karuizawa Prince Hotel West in Karuizawa, Nagano prefecture, Japan, on April 18, 2023. (Reuters)

US’s Blinken says Beijing needs to make its intentions clear for ties to move forward

Reuters, Karuizawa, Japan
The United States is able to move forward with its relationship with China following President Joe Biden’s meeting with leader Xi Jinping last year, but that requires Beijing to make clear its own intentions, Washington’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment at a news conference at the conclusion of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting of rich democracies in Japan’s town of Karuizawa.

Biden met Xi in Indonesia in November for a three-hour meeting aimed at preventing strained ties between the two nations from spilling into a new Cold War.

China’s foreign ministry urged the US to stop claiming to put “guardrails” on both countries’ relations.

“The United States has formulated and implemented incorrect policies towards China based on its incorrect understanding of China,” ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing, blaming this for the current tense state of ties.

