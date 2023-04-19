Theme
Tourists, mostly from Mexico City, enjoy Caleta Beach in the port of Acapulco, state of Guerrero, Mexico, on March 19, 2021. (AFP)

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico

Reuters, Mexico City
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook parts of southern Mexico on Tuesday night and was felt in the capital, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS said the earthquake struck near the coast of southern Guerrero state, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of the beach resort of Acapulco.

In a post on Twitter, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said officials decided the magnitude of the quake did not merit activation of the city’s seismic alarm system.

