Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture shows the G7 logo during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Karuizawa on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP)
This picture shows the G7 logo during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Karuizawa on April 17, 2023. (AFP)

China lodges complaints with Japan over negative G7 comments

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese embassy in Beijing over negative comments on China made by the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China expresses serious concerns and strong dissatisfaction over the comments, the ministry said.

Read more:

G7 ministers slam Russia’s ‘nuclear rhetoric’, call on China to improve behavior

Japan’s PM Kishida vows safety of G7 meetings after ‘smoke bomb’ attack

China-Europe relationship will be determined by Beijing’s behavior: EU’s top diplomat

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size