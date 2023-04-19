Parking garage collapses in Manhattan, leaves people trapped

A parking garage collapse in New York City’s lower Manhattan caused several injuries on Tuesday, CBS News reported, citing local emergency officials who also said people may be trapped in the structure.

The second floor of the garage collapsed onto the first, New York emergency officials said, according to CBS News.

