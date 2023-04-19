Theme
Downtown Manhattan’s skyline is seen in New York City, US. (Reuters)
Downtown Manhattan's skyline is seen in New York City, US. (File photo: Reuters)

Parking garage collapses in Manhattan, leaves people trapped

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A parking garage collapse in New York City’s lower Manhattan caused several injuries on Tuesday, CBS News reported, citing local emergency officials who also said people may be trapped in the structure.

The second floor of the garage collapsed onto the first, New York emergency officials said, according to CBS News.

