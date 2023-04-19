Russia says eight of its bombers flew over neutral waters near Japan
Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that eight Russian long-range bombers flew over neutral waters in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia to conduct missile launches in surprise inspection of Pacific Fleet
Armed Russian jets violated US airspace over base in Syria 25 times in March: General
Blast caused by drone makes crater in center of Russian town, three hurt: Report