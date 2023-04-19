Russian-backed forces accuse Ukraine of killing 20 civilians in Bakhmut
Russian-backed forces in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had blown up four residential buildings in the city of Bakhmut two days ago, killing 20 civilians, the TASS news agency reported.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the TASS report.
