Russia Ukraine conflict
Ship inspections under UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal resume
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Ship inspections under the United Nations-brokered Black Sea grain deal have resumed after two days of talks, the RIA news agency said on Wednesday, citing the UN coordinator’s press office.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Kremlin says Russia is extending Black Sea grain deal for 60 days
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement