Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ship inspections under UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal resume

Ship inspections under the United Nations-brokered Black Sea grain deal have resumed after two days of talks, the RIA news agency said on Wednesday, citing the UN coordinator’s press office.

