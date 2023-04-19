Theme
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses a news conference on the sidelines of the 36th Ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses a news conference on the sidelines of the 36th Ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 18, 2023. (Reuters)

UN chief to convene Afghanistan meeting in Doha on May 1-2

Published: Updated:
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene a closed-door meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries in Doha on May 1-2, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Dujarric said the purpose of the meeting was to “reinvigorate international engagement around the common objectives for a durable way forward on the situation in Afghanistan.”

