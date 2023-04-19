Ukraine confirms it has received Patriot air defense systems
Ukraine’s defense minister confirmed on Wednesday that Kyiv had received Patriot air defense systems, and said this made Ukrainian skies more secure.
“Our air defenders have mastered them as fast as they could. And our partners have kept their word,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter. He did not specify which partners he was referring to but his tweet offered thanks to Germany’s defense minister.
