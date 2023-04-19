Theme
Patriot missile defense system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine confirms it has received Patriot air defense systems

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Ukraine’s defense minister confirmed on Wednesday that Kyiv had received Patriot air defense systems, and said this made Ukrainian skies more secure.

“Our air defenders have mastered them as fast as they could. And our partners have kept their word,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter. He did not specify which partners he was referring to but his tweet offered thanks to Germany’s defense minister.

Advertisement
