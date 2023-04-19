Washington calls on Turkey, Hungary to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership bid
Washington on Wednesday urged Turkey and Hungary to quickly ratify Sweden’s NATO membership bid, which has been blocked for months due to a series of disputes with the two nations.
“We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden as the 32nd [member of NATO]. And to be clear, we look forward to that happening before the [NATO] summit in July,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on a visit to Sweden.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“So we encourage our allies, Turkey and Hungary, to ratify Sweden’s accession as soon as possible,” he said.
Highlighting the US support for Sweden, Austin said the US had increased its military presence in the Scandinavian country.
“To underscore our deep support, the department [of defense] has increased the number of ship visits and bomber task force missions and high level engagements with Sweden,” he said.
Ending two centuries of neutrality and military non-alignment, Sweden and neighboring Finland announced bids to join NATO in May 2022, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But while Finland managed to become the 31st member of NATO on April 4, Sweden’s bid still faces opposition.
New members need to be unanimously ratified by all members of the alliance, and Sweden still faces opposition from Ankara and Budapest.
Sweden has especially angered Turkey by refusing to extradite dozens of suspects that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan links to a failed 2016 coup attempt and a decades-long Kurdish independence struggle.
Hungary meanwhile has “an ample amount of grievances that need to be addressed” before it can ratify the Swedish bid, presidential spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said in March, accusing Swedish representatives of being “repeatedly keen to bash Hungary” on rule-of-law issues.
Read more:
US urges NATO caution for signs Russia could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Sweden stages biggest war games in over 25 years
New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning
-
Finland completes first NATO exercise as alliance memberFinland on Thursday announced that it had completed its first NATO exercise as an alliance member, as German and Portuguese ships symbolically made ... World News
-
Ukraine FM says it’s time to turn Black Sea into ‘sea of NATO’NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukraine’s air and missile defenses with those of alliance allies, Ukrainian ... World News
-
Secret US, NATO documents on Ukraine war plan spill onto internet: ReportSecret documents that provide details of US and NATO plans to help prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia have spilled onto social ... World News