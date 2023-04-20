Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A general view shows an empty street in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 25, 2022. (Reuters)
A general view shows an empty street in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 25, 2022. (Reuters)

Bright flash seen over Kyiv now due to Russian missile attack: Official

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A bright flash seen over Kyiv was not due to a falling satellite or a Russian missile attack, the city’s military administration said on Thursday.

“What exactly it was - only experts can find out,” the administration said in a statement, a day after a NASA spokesman denied the flash was from a satellite due to return to Earth.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US pledges $325 mln in weapons ahead of Ukraine’s offensive

Advertisement

US to coordinate with S.Korea on additional Ukraine support: State Dept

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to address Mexican lawmakers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size