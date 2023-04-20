Bright flash seen over Kyiv now due to Russian missile attack: Official
A bright flash seen over Kyiv was not due to a falling satellite or a Russian missile attack, the city’s military administration said on Thursday.
“What exactly it was - only experts can find out,” the administration said in a statement, a day after a NASA spokesman denied the flash was from a satellite due to return to Earth.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
US pledges $325 mln in weapons ahead of Ukraine’s offensive
US to coordinate with S.Korea on additional Ukraine support: State Dept
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to address Mexican lawmakers