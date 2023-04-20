Theme
This file photo taken on May 20, 2019 shows a Leopard 2 A7 main battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr taking part in an educational practice of the “Very High Readiness Joint Task Force” (VJTF) as part of the NATO tank unit at the military training area in Munster, northern Germany. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Denmark, Netherlands to jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the two countries said on Thursday.

The Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will be bought from a third party and refurbished, are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, they said in a joint statement.

“It is absolutely crucial for the hope of a peaceful and secure Europe that we do not let the Ukrainians fight the battle alone,” Denmark’s acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

In February, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands also announced they will pool resources to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine this year and next.

