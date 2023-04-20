Denmark lifts restrictions on sailing near site of Nord Stream pipeline leaks

Denmark on Thursday lifted restrictions on sailing in waters near the Nord Stream pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea and said it was no longer dangerous for ships to navigate in the area.

The restrictions were lifted by the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) at the rec-ommendation of the Danish Energy Agency.

The DMA said, however, it continues to discourage anchoring, fishing and seabed works within one nautical mile (1.85 km) of the leaks due to “underwater obsta-cles.”

A string of blasts last September ripped holes in the Nord Stream pipelines link-ing Russia and Germany, sending large amounts of natural gas rushing to the surface and into the atmosphere.

The blasts occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, and while both countries say the explosions were deliberate they have yet to de-termine who was responsible.

