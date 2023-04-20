Eid al-Fitr: How the Muslim holiday date is determined by sighting the crescent moon

Eid al-Fitr is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, abstaining from food, water, and other physical needs.



The date of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the new lunar month of Shawwal. In many countries, including Saudi Arabia, a group of trained observers, known as the Hilal Committee, are tasked with confirming the sighting of the new moon.

The process of moon sighting is an age-old tradition that has been practiced for centuries. It involves looking for the crescent moon in the sky shortly after sunset on the 29th day of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted, the following day is declared as the first day of the new month of Shawwal and the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Sighting the moon can be challenging as it requires clear skies and favorable weather conditions. This is because the crescent moon is very thin and can be easily obscured by clouds, making it difficult to see.

This year, astronomers have said a rare ‘hybrid eclipse’ will take place on Thursday evening, which could make it impossible to spot the crescent moon.

Hilal committees use a combination of technology and traditional methods to improve the chances of sighting the moon.

One of the traditional methods used by hilal committees is to rely on the testimony of trustworthy witnesses who have sighted the crescent moon.

These witnesses are usually respected community members, such as religious scholars and experienced astronomers. They must provide detailed accounts of the location, height, and brightness of the crescent moon and the time and date of the sighting.

In addition to the testimony of witnesses, the committees also use modern technology to assist in the process of moon sighting. This includes using telescopes and other advanced equipment that can help detect the presence of the crescent moon in the sky. However, the use of technology is only sometimes reliable, as it can be affected by atmospheric conditions and other factors.

Once the hilal committee has confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, the news is announced to the public, and the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr begin.

Muslims worldwide gather with their families and friends to offer prayers, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive meals. It is a time of joy, gratitude, and renewed faith, as Muslims reflect on the blessings of Ramadan and the spiritual lessons they have learned during the holy month.

The sighting of the crescent moon is a crucial aspect of determining the date of Eid al-Fitr, and it is an age-old tradition that continues to be practiced to this day.

Despite the challenges and difficulties involved, the hilal committee remains committed to ensuring that the moon is sighted accurately and reliably so that Muslims worldwide can celebrate this holiday together.

