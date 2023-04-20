German court rejects possible trial of suspect in Madeleine McCann case
A court in the German city of Braunschweig has rejected a possible rape trial for Christian Brueckner, who was formally identified as an official suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, the Bild daily reported on Thursday.
The possible trial of Brueckner collapsed because the court deemed itself not to have jurisdiction over the case and lifted the arrest warrant against him, Bild cited Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher as saying.
German prosecutors last year said they had charged Brueckner with several sexual offences they believe he committed in Portugal between December 28, 2000, and June 11, 2017.
The court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
