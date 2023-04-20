Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Anwarul Haq. (Twitter)
Anwarul Haq. (Twitter)

Pakistan-held Kashmir elects Imran Khan ally as new chief

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A lawmaker from the party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected to the top post in the Pakistani-administered section of Kashmir Thursday, officials said.

Local lawmakers elected Anwarul Haq to replace Tanveer Ilyas, who was removed as the territory’s chief last week by a court for insulting judges.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Haq is from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party of former premier Khan, who was ousted from power last April.

Since then, Khan has led protests against the current national government that have thrust the country into a political crisis.

Kashmir’s disputed Himalayan region is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.

The South Asian powers have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Read more:

Pakistan-administered Kashmir’s PM sacked by court in contempt case

Pakistan condemns India’s decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir

India arrests Kashmiri journalist on terror funding charges

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size