Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend SCO meet in India

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) foreign ministers meeting on May 4-5 in India, ANI news reported on Thursday, citing Pakistan’s foreign ministry.



The SCO is a regional political and security bloc whose members include Russia, China, India, and Pakistan.

The foreign ministers meeting will be held in the western Indian coastal state of Goa, ANI reported.

