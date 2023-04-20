Theme
Bilawal bhutto Zardari
Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (File photo)

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend SCO meet in India

Reuters, New Delhi
Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) foreign ministers meeting on May 4-5 in India, ANI news reported on Thursday, citing Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

The SCO is a regional political and security bloc whose members include Russia, China, India, and Pakistan.

The foreign ministers meeting will be held in the western Indian coastal state of Goa, ANI reported.

