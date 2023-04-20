Russia finishes surprise inspection of Pacific Fleet

Russia has finished a surprise inspection of its Pacific naval fleet, Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday.

All the troops of the Pacific Fleet involved in the surprise inspection were returning to their bases, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the drills involved over 25,000 servicemen, 89 planes and helicopters, 167 ships, including 12 submarines.

“The surprise inspection confirmed the high readiness of the forces to repel the aggression of a possible enemy from the ocean and sea,” it said in a statement.

The drills came amid heightened tension in the Asia-Pacific region, as the United States and South Korea conducted joint air exercises following an intercontinental ballistic missile test by North Korea.

