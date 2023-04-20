Theme
In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to Russian journalists after his meetings on sidelines of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia’s Lavrov to meet UN chief on Monday

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said.

The diplomat said earlier this week that Lavrov and Guterres would discuss the Black Sea grain deal.

