Russia’s Lavrov to meet UN chief on Monday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said.

The diplomat said earlier this week that Lavrov and Guterres would discuss the Black Sea grain deal.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to address Mexican lawmakers

Brazil’s president Lula condemns invasion of Ukraine, touts peace initiative

Russia finishes surprise inspection of Pacific Fleet