Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)
John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

US says no determination on Russia’s Wagner being ‘foreign terrorist’ group

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States has made no determination the Russian private military Wagner Group is a “foreign terrorist organization” despite its ongoing actions in Ukraine, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

“We’ve made no such determination, and I have nothing for you to preview for you on that,” Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added the paramilitary group was continuing to try to take control of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, and was continuing to “throw a lot of prisoner bodies at that fight.”

Read more:

Switzerland blacklists Russia’s Wagner group

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size