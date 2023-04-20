Women facing violence, forced marriage may be granted EU refugee status: Adviser
Women from outside the European Union at risk of “honor” crimes, forced marriages or domestic violence in their country of origin may be granted refugee status, a top adviser to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said on Thursday.
An advocate general to the ECJ made the remarks in a case brought by a court in Bulgaria, unsure whether to grant refugee status to a divorced Kurdish woman who said she had risked violence should she be returned to her home country Turkey.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The woman was forcibly married and, after numerous episodes of domestic violence and threats by her husband and other family members, she fled home and ultimately went to EU member Bulgaria, the ECJ said in a statement.
International protection as a refugee can be granted to persons who are exposed to risks of violence because they are members of a “particular social group” and women, due to their gender, can be regarded as such a group under EU law, the advocate general in the case, Richard de la Tour, said.
Bulgarian authorities therefore must carefully assess whether there is a direct link between the risks the woman faces in Turkey and her gender, the advocate general added.
Such opinions are not binding but the ECJ usually follows them when handing down the final verdict several weeks later.
Read more: EU asylum seekers on the rise, even without Ukraine’s 3.4 mln refugees
-
France spent 630 million euros hosting Ukrainian refugees in 2022France spent more than 630 million euros last year hosting almost 115,000 refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country’s top audit body ... World News
-
Syrian refugees in Turkey plan caravan to reach EUA group of Syrian refugees in Turkey is planning to form a caravan to reach the European Union, organizers said Saturday.For the latest headlines, ... World News
-
EU asylum seekers on the rise, even without Ukraine’s 3.4 mln refugeesThe number of asylum seekers in Europe is back on the rise after a lull due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official EU report said on Tuesday.The ... World News
-
Violence, racism accounts at EU-Belarus border ‘deeply concerning:’ Refugee agenciesThe situation at Belarus’ borders with EU member states Poland and Lithuania is still ongoing, with many detained in terrible conditions, highlighting ... Features
-
Arab refugees see double standards in Europe’s embrace of UkrainiansSyrian refugee Ahmad al-Hariri, who fled the war in his country for neighbouring Lebanon 10 years ago, spent the last decade hoping in vain to escape ... Features
-
EU provides $368 mln boost for refugees in TurkeyThe European Union said on Thursday it was injecting around $368 million (325 million euros) for refugees in Turkey, part of a huge funding plan for ... World News
-
Taliban warn EU, US envoys of Afghan refugees if sanctions persistAfghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine ... World News
-
President Erdogan says Turkey cannot bear Afghan refugee burden for EUTurkey cannot bail out the EU by taking in Afghans who worked for Western countries in Afghanistan as the Taliban take power there, President Recep ... World News