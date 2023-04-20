Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service on March 24, 2023, shows the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing a speech during a ceremony of the 9th anniversary of the National Guard of Ukraine and the graduation of the officers of the National Academy of Ukraine, in Kyiv. (AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service on March 24, 2023, shows the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing a speech during a ceremony of the 9th anniversary of the National Guard of Ukraine and the graduation of the officers of the National Academy of Ukraine, in Kyiv. (AFP)

Zelenskyy says it is time for NATO to invite Ukraine into alliance

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday it was time for NATO to take the political decision to invite Ukraine to join the military alliance, and that Kyiv wanted to know when it would become a member.

The Ukrainian leader told a joint news conference in Kyiv with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg that a NATO summit in Vilnius in July could become “historic,” and that he had been invited to attend.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I am grateful for the invitation to visit the summit, but it is also important for Ukraine to receive the corresponding invitation,” he told reporters.

“There is not a single objective barrier to the political decision to invite Ukraine into the alliance and now, when most people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support NATO accession, is the time for the corresponding decisions.”

Read more:

NATO chief makes first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size