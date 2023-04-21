Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police tape surrounds a crime scene where three people were shot at the Wentworth Gardens housing complex in the Bridgeport neighborhood on June 23, 2021 in Chicago. (AFP)
Police tape surrounds a crime scene where three people were shot at the Wentworth Gardens housing complex in the Bridgeport neighborhood on June 23, 2021 in Chicago. (AFP)

Drive-by shooting in US state of Connecticut wounds 3, kills 12-year-old bystander

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A drive-by shooting in Connecticut’s capital killed an innocent 12-year-old bystander and wounded three other people, authorities said.

The shooter or shooters appeared to target three males who were standing on a sidewalk shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and the girl was shot in the head as she sat in a parked car, Hartford police said.

Police identified the girl as Secret Pierce and said she died Friday morning.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“She had nothing to do with it,” police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “Very tragic. Very unfortunate. Sickening.”

An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, Boisvert said. Two other males, ages 16 and 23, walked into a hospital and were treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police searched for the suspects Friday and tried to identify their vehicle, which was captured on surveillance video. It was not immediately clear why the three males were targeted.

Read more:

Two more suspects arrested in Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ party shooting

Advertisement

Germany appoints commission to re-appraise attack on athletes at 1972 Munich Olympics

Family of 10 killed in South Africa mass shooting

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size