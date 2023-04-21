Theme
Members and well wishers of the Zuma family gather at Nkosinathi Zuma's, who is one of the victims of a shootout at a bar, home near Pietermaritzburg on July 10, 2022. He was one of the four killed at the Samukelisiwe Restaurant in Sweetwaters township near Pietermaritzburg. Four people were killed during a shootout in a bar in Pietermaritzburg, eastern South Africa, police said on July 10, 2022. (AFP)
The shooting took place in Imbali, a township south of Pietermaritzburg (pictured) in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal. (AFP)

Family of 10 killed in South Africa mass shooting

Unknown gunmen stormed a house and killed 10 members of a family on Friday, in the latest mass shooting to rock crime-ridden South Africa.

Police said seven women and three men were fatally wounded in Imbali, a township south of Pietermaritzburg in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.

“According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family,” police spokeswoman Lirandzu Themba said in a statement.

The motive for the killing was not immediately clear.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was due to visit the crime scene.

Mass shootings are relatively common in South Africa, which has one of the world's highest murder rates.

