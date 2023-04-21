G7 nations considering near-total ban on exports to Russia: Kyodo

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Japanese government sources.
Bloomberg news on Thursday also reported that the United States and Ukraine’s allies were considering “an outright ban on most exports to Russia”. That report said officials from G7 nations were discussing the idea before a summit meeting in Japan next month.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Asked about the Bloomberg report, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government was aware of it but refrained from commenting on exchanges among G7 countries and like-minded nations about possible further sanctions against Russia.
“What is important for ending Russian aggression as soon as possible is that G7 remains united for severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine,” he told a press briefing.
Read more:
G7 ministers slam Russia’s ‘nuclear rhetoric’, call on China to improve behavior
-
G7 finance ministers to discuss more Russia sanctionsGroup of Seven finance ministers were due to discuss on Thursday possible fresh sanctions against Moscow and more support for Ukraine, a day ahead of ... World News
-
G7 to urge countries against sending military aid to Russia: Japan PMA virtual Group of Seven summit on Friday will call on countries to not send military aid to Russia, Japan’s prime minister said.For all the latest ... World News
-
G7 ministers slam Russia’s ‘nuclear rhetoric’, call on China to improve behaviorForeign ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations on Tuesday condemned Russia’s recent talk of stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus as ... World News