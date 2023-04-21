Theme
Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner holds a news conference on German budget plans in Berlin, Germany March 16, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
German finance minister Lindner is re-elected as leader of Free Democrats

Reuters, Berlin
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was re-elected on Friday as leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), one of the three parties in the country’s ruling coalition.

“Thank you for the re-election! I am delighted about the renewed trust. Now let’s get on with the work!,” Lindner told members of his liberal, pro-business party on Twitter after securing 88 percent of the vote.

Lindner has been the leader of the FDP since 2013 and led the party back into the Bundestag lower house in 2017 after rebuilding support among voters. Two years ago, he was re-elected as head of the party with 93 percent of the votes.

Although his re-election was not in doubt, it remained open whether he had lost support inside his party due to recent setbacks in state elections.

