German finance minister Lindner is re-elected as leader of Free Democrats

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was re-elected on Friday as leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), one of the three parties in the country’s ruling coalition.

“Thank you for the re-election! I am delighted about the renewed trust. Now let’s get on with the work!,” Lindner told members of his liberal, pro-business party on Twitter after securing 88 percent of the vote.

Advertisement

Lindner has been the leader of the FDP since 2013 and led the party back into the Bundestag lower house in 2017 after rebuilding support among voters. Two years ago, he was re-elected as head of the party with 93 percent of the votes.

Although his re-election was not in doubt, it remained open whether he had lost support inside his party due to recent setbacks in state elections.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Germany appoints commission to re-appraise attack on athletes at 1972 Munich Olympics

Strikes over pay cripple German rail network, four airports

German court rejects possible trial of suspect in Madeleine McCann case