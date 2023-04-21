North Korea accuses G7 of interference by calling for denuclearization

North Korea’s position as a nuclear weapons state will remain undeniable and it will “continue necessary action” until military threats from the United States and its allies are eliminated, state media KCNA said on Friday.

North Korea’s foreign minister Choe Son Hui issued a statement criticizing the United States and other Group of Seven countries. The G7 foreign ministers condemned the North’s April 13 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile and urged denuclearization at the end of their meeting in Japan on Tuesday.

Choe accused the G7 countries of illegally interfering in North Korea’s internal affairs by demanding denuclearization, saying Pyongyang will take strong action if they attempt to violate its sovereignty and fundamental interests, KCNA said.

