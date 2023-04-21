Theme
This handout image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released April 25, 2022 and part of the investigative files, shows actor Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 21, 2022. Baldwin was brandishing a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the low-budget Western being filmed in New Mexico October 21, 2021, when it discharged a live round, killing Halyna Hutchins. (Photo by Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This handout image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released April 25, 2022 and part of the investigative files, shows actor Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 21, 2022. (Photo by Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office / AFP)

Prosecutors drop charges against Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting

Reuters
New Mexico prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust” in 2021, Baldwin’s lawyers said on Thursday.

Baldwin, 65, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January in Hutchins’ death and the injury of “Rust” director Joel Souza, who was also shot.

The actor was accused of showing a “reckless” disregard for safety in Hutchins’ death.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, the attorneys for Alec Baldwin, said in a statement.

