Russia not planning new Ukraine mobilization drive: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Friday it did not plan a new mobilization drive for its military operation in Ukraine, amid media reports that students were being served draft notices.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine is stretching into a second year, with military analysts pointing to a stalemate on the battlefield in the east of the pro-Western country.

“There is no talk in the Kremlin about some sort of mobilization wave,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov spoke after Russian media reports said that students were receiving draft notices in Moscow and several other cities.

“To be honest, this is the first time I hear about this,” Peskov said. “What notices? Honestly, I don’t even know.”

After sending troops to Ukraine in February, 2022, President Vladimir Putin in September ordered a “partial” military call-up to boost regular forces in what has become the first military mobilization in Russia since World War II.

Hundreds of thousands of men have been drafted, while tens of thousands more have fled abroad.

Peskov said that work was ongoing to modernise and digitalise Russia’s draft system in efforts related to “the constitutional obligation of Russian citizens to perform compulsory military service.”

Last week Putin signed off on legislation to create a digital draft system that could bar men from leaving the country amid Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

The bill was rushed through parliament and even Kremlin-friendly lawmakers complained it was adopted under a veil of secrecy.

Those who fail to show up at the enlistment office following receipt of the electronic draft notice will not be able to take out loans, register property or work as individual entrepreneurs.

